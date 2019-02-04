The extension of their distribution strategy is a proud milestone for Dominator, for whom growth has been steady and exponential since the launch of the impressive Ilumen series. Dubai is a yachting stronghold between Europe and Asia, and therefore a strategic position for conducting business.

Dominator Ilumen had its debut at the Dubai International Boat Show some time ago, when they presented the yachting world’s first Virtual Reality experience. Their return, this time with a newly launched boat, signifies an intensified presence in the region and the reestablishment of Dominator as a brand that is constantly looking to expand and innovate.

M/Y Hanaa was launched in conjunction with the announcement of a new collaboration with the BVLGARI Yacht Club in Dubai - a match made in heaven when you consider the glamorous parallels between the Italian and Emirati way of life.

The presence of Ilumen vessels in the Middle East will greatly assist Dominator in becoming a global household name in yachting - a goal that they are well underway in achieveing. The brand vision of bold innovation is one that sits well with HH Sheikh Al Maktoum’s vision for Dubai in the words “Future is created rather than awaited”.

Hanaa will be exhibited at the Dubai Boat Show 2019 - a public debut which will set a precedent for Dominator’s notoriety in the Middle East.