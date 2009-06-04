Perfect for those charter clients fed up with packed out Mediterranean marinas, Muse is a fantastic opportunity to explore one of the premier hubs of maritime history.

Burgess is offering a series of charter packages for Muse, one of which is an all inclusive option that includes, fuel, dockage, house wines, soft drinks and crew gratuity. Those interested in chartering this unique vessel for an exploration into deepest New England should contact Burgess on +44 20 7766 4300 or at www.burgessyachts.com

