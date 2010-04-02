The Naval Architecture on the Feadship F45 Vantage was conducted by De Voogt Naval Architects with her sleek and professional exterior design by Sinot Yacht Design.

The Feadship F45 Vantage is a full displacement superyacht built by the Van Lent yard and is the latest in the Feadship F45 line.



The superyacht is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxury cabins. She is powered by her twin MTU 12v2000m70 Diesel Engines giving her a range of 4,500nm at 12 knots.

The Feadship F45 Vantage launched earlier this year. She is listed with an asking price of EUR€34.5 million.