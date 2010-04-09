Superyacht Go, previously named SL39mk3, is a full displacement world cruiser with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Go is every inch a custom superyacht above the waterline, with a distinctive Feadship exterior designed by De Voogt Naval Architects. Her sophisticated interior by FPA Architects is characterised by a warm approach, drawing on a neutral colour scheme; wood finishes and a variety of textures and fabrics.

Main Deck Entrance

Guests entering the yacht are instantly introduced to a fresh, modern design. Teak panelled walls in a natural finish meet a teak parquet floor with wengé stripe to match Go’s exterior decks.

The stairs are covered with teak and BIC Shadow Silver Linen carpet with a handrail made from high polished stainless steel and covered with leather.

Main Deck Saloon and Dining Room

In the spacious main saloon, a cream-coloured dome is lacquered in a cream colour and features lighting to represent the starry sky. The shape of the dome is emulated by a dome-shaped sofa, finished in a Dominique Kieffer fabric.

The main saloon and dining room are separated by a large china cabinet finished with a high gloss lacquer, above which is a flip down lift with a 46-inch plasma TV screen.

The dining room offers a warm and elegant atmosphere, with a table made from oak and stained in black, surrounded by comfortable seating for up to eight guests. This stylish dining area features contemporary lighting by Barend van Egmond, sliding doors with satin back painted glass panel and BIC Shadow Silver Linen carpeting.

Owner's Stateroom

The calm and relaxing atmosphere throughout superyacht Go is exemplified in the spacious master stateroom. The room is decorated with a range of luxurious fabrics, including the head panel of the king size bed, which is covered with a custom made fabric by Claudy Jongstra. Robe lighting runs above walls and doors throughout the stateroom to give a soft light from every part of the room. Teak wall panelling with a natural finish is paired with majilite ceiling and BIC Shadow Silver Linen carpeting.



The owner’s stateroom also offers a lounge area, study, dressing room and bathroom featuring a custom made sink in grey limestone, with galaxy black granite with a bizazza mosaic shower.

Lower deck Guest staterooms

Guest staterooms feature teak walls with BIC Shadow Silver Linen flooring, whilst guest bathrooms are designed with natural teak; custom made sinks in grey limestone and galazy black granite flooring, with shower walls designed with a bizazza mosaic.

Bridge Deck Lounge

Superaycht Go’s generous bridge deck, which has teak parquet flooring with wengé stripes, offers portside and starboard seats made of back leather. The bridge deck also features a bar with sliding top.

Style and flexibility

Flexibility is the key to GO’s sophisticated layout. The superyacht is designed to unite a range of possible activities, from a family lunch, to fine dining, business meetings, or entertaining out on deck. There is also the option to transform two of the four guest suites into a full-width VIP stateroom complete with its own lounge.



The designers of superyacht Go have taken the way today’s owners enjoy cruising as their template, creating a superyacht characterized by bright spaces and generous relaxation areas. Oversized windows and glass doors aft deck provide great views and allow natural light to flood through, making the most of an ‘outdoor-in’ lifestyle.



