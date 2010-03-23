New Heesen 4000 Series Revealed

The superyacht series will be three meters longer than those of the previous 3700 range and will provide much more comfort. The semi-custom design offers several different layout options for accomodation aboard the luxury superyacht. The 4000 Series have main deck galleys which are much larger than typical yachts of this size, offering more space and more flexibility than those of the 3700 series. There are also three customisable options for the guest cabins in the lower deck, ranging from an arrangement of six people in three cabins with the other options dotting eight guests in four cabins.

The yacht has two options for engines, offering two sixteen-cylinder MTU V4000 M90 diesel engines, delivering 2720 kW each, for a maximum speed of approx. 30 knots. The other option would be the high power twin sixteen-cylinder MTU V4000 engines, but of the M93L type, meaning each of which can deliver more than 3400 kW, allowing top speeds of around 33 knots.

With the pedigree that Heesen yachts have built, the versatility of this series should prove popular as the semi-custom yacht is all aluminium with a superstructure that is sleek and well designed, bringing a modern and sophisticated look.