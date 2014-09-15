Initiated and launched by the Visun Group, Hainan Rendezvous is the largest luxury lifestyle exhibition in China which features global top brand products; including business jets, yachts and surrounding products, luxurious cars, jewellery and artistic works.

Every year, Hainan Rendezvous is staged in Visun Royal Yacht Club, Sanya and five editions have been successfully held since 2010. This is not only a high-end exhibition, but also a carrier that promotes luxury lifestyle in China. The Hainan Rendezvous opens a window for iconic luxury brands, including business jets, yachts and life classics to come to China, and exhibitors could also use this platform to fully display their brand value and images.

In 2014, the Hainan Rendezvous hosted a new edition of the show and welcomed a whole host of superyacht builders and exhibitors to Hainan Island. The Superyachts.com team were on location to witness this show, and have returned to the organisers to talk about the returning luxury showcase on Hainan Island.

What new programmes and events will be available at the 2015 Hainan Rendezvous?

"The activity theme of Hainan Rendez-Vous 2015 is “Dream • Art • Life”. We have increased our input into the art sector, and we plan to integrate art elements into the whole exhibition subtly and hold art shows to bring the visitors different experiences. In the meantime, this will also provide an excellent opportunity for the display of products made by the high-end brands who are keen on crossover cooperation with the art industry. Hainan Rendez-Vous 2015 will be a social rendez-vous of dream enjoyers, artists and life-lovers."

Do you have any plans to expand or attract more high net worths to Sanya?

"As for HNWIs, in today’s China with such rapid economic development, upstarts are emerging in an endless stream, and Hainan Rendez-Vous is also taking the initiative in expanding and optimizing the invitation channels. Currently, our invitation channels are mainly from private banks of various major banks, high-end property owners, entrepreneur associations, provincial-level chambers of commerce, and members of high-end clubs, etc.

In 2015, some fresh HNWIs will take part in the activities of Hainan Rendez-Vous, and artists and art collectors will also be our new customers."

How is the show evolving?

"On Aug. 21, 2014, the State Council issued Several Opinions on Promoting the Reform and Development of Tourism Industry, which points out in the section “Expand development space of tourism” that “actively develop forest tourism and ocean tourism” and that “actively develop cruise and yacht tourism and low-altitude flight tourism”. It can be seen from the national policy that the government will give sustained and active support for yacht industry, business jet industry, etc.

Hainan Rendez-Vous is just an experience platform that integrates yacht, business jet and high-end lifestyle together. This platform not only exerts continuous influence on the formation of healthy and positive lifestyle among people, but also facilitates the development and promotion of the industry.

This time, with the assistance of the Italian government, Hainan Rendez-Vous will join hands with its Italian counterpart to build the Italian Pavilion, which also shows that Hainan Rendez-Vous has already shaped its international impact. The world is having its focus on China, many brands hope to enter into the Chinese market, and Hainan Rendez-Vous is their first choice for their landing point. This is also a right choice and a choice that makes us feel our enormous responsibility. It will always be our invariant intention to well organize each edition of the exhibition, gather premium brands, attract more guests and deliver wonderful lifestyle to more people.

Based on this concept, Hainan Visun Rendez-Vous Ltd. is also planning diversified business sectors, but the central theme remains the same, i.e., we will still develop our business centering on the HNWIs and high-end brand resources and bring more products and services to them. We are only capable of one thing, but we will do it well and do it sophisticatedly."