New Jongert 5200M yacht revealed
The new 5200M is a collaboration between Dutch shipyard Jongert and René van der Velden Yacht Design; the result of a challenge to build the ‘ultimate Jongert’.
Jongert yachts are known for their outstanding reliability, comfort and safety. The shipyard has been building expertly-engineered superyachts since its first order in 1953.
The René van der Velden design team are specialists in elegant lines. This brand new design fuses modern lines and cutting-edge performance with the style and reliability that has built worldwide respect for the Jongert brand.
Based on a 52m hull, which was designed by Doug Peterson, the modern performance cruiser has an easily handled ketch rig. The yacht offers generous deck areas, whilst inside there is a spacious owner’s stateroom and four guest cabins.
The 5200M blends Jongert’s traditional quality values with the latest in sailing comfort and technology. The wellbeing of guests is ensured, with a separate passageway alongside the wheelhouse allowing guests to move between on-deck sitting areas without having to use the side decks.
Another highlight is the indoor/outdoor beach club, which is accessible form the four guest cabins and includes a large stern sunbathing platform, wet bar, toilet and shower.
A large owner’s tender is stowed on the foredeck, whilst crew tender and jet skis are stored under the afterdeck.
The Jongert 5200M will be unveiled in Düsseldorf this month.
"This brand new design fuses modern lines and cutting-edge performance with the clearly defined elements that made the Jongert brand so respected world-wide."