New Jongert 5200M yacht revealed

Jongert yachts are known for their outstanding reliability, comfort and safety. The shipyard has been building expertly-engineered superyachts since its first order in 1953.

The René van der Velden design team are specialists in elegant lines. This brand new design fuses modern lines and cutting-edge performance with the style and reliability that has built worldwide respect for the Jongert brand.

Based on a 52m hull, which was designed by Doug Peterson, the modern performance cruiser has an easily handled ketch rig. The yacht offers generous deck areas, whilst inside there is a spacious owner’s stateroom and four guest cabins.

The 5200M blends Jongert’s traditional quality values with the latest in sailing comfort and technology. The wellbeing of guests is ensured, with a separate passageway alongside the wheelhouse allowing guests to move between on-deck sitting areas without having to use the side decks.

Another highlight is the indoor/outdoor beach club, which is accessible form the four guest cabins and includes a large stern sunbathing platform, wet bar, toilet and shower.

A large owner’s tender is stowed on the foredeck, whilst crew tender and jet skis are stored under the afterdeck.

The Jongert 5200M will be unveiled in Düsseldorf this month.



