New Launch: Benetti Welcomes Elaldrea+

Elaldrea+, a sophisticated yacht with a contemporary design, was launched with success in the famed waters of Viareggio, home to some of Benetti’s standout creations. Elaldrea+, a legend in her own right is a displacement yacht with no difference. Part of the Custom product line her design; a fusion of Italian expertise, greens her new owner, a previous Benetti owner, who proves Benetti is a first choice for superyacht owner’s time and time again.

Designer Horacio Bozzo shares; “The minimalism and purity of the lines are the heart and soul of this project, in which the demand for functionality embraces the design,” the multiple-award-winning yacht designer and naval architect born in Argentina. But trained in Italy, where his parents were born. This fusion of inspiration, likely to be how the magic of his design has come to life with true elegance and creativity.

Being a Benetti, so distinctively sophisticated, sleek and stylish, Elaldrea+’s distinctive features ring true most in her exterior lines, which include the spacious beach club with sauna, the 115-square-meter flybridge and (a true stand out feature) a 4-meter swimming pool, and plenty of al fresco space for dining, basking in the sun and lounging across the vessels outdoor furnishings-custom designed, alongside brands such as Link Outdoor, Sutherland and Vaar.

The owner’s suite area, occupying an expansive 60 square meters, includes a balcony and huge glazed surfaces for natural lighting to shine through, both establishing a seamless relationship between outdoor and indoor spaces. Likewise, the guest accommodation, consists of six cabins covering a surface area of 90 square meters, with the two spacious VIP cabins occupying 25 square meters each.

Interior furnishings, with a real reputation for quality, include brands from Poltrona Frau, Giorgetti, Softhouse and Arketipo, while the materials and colour palette juxtapose wood varieties such as canaletto walnut and tanganyika, with various mergings of marble including Travertino, Afyon Miele, Sahara Noir, Crema Luna and Port Laurent. Coupled with fabrics such as silk and velvet and, finally, steel inserts and detailing, the blending of the interiors offer luxurious comfort and a feeling of home.

We look forward to seeing her greet new owners for her first globe trotting adventure.