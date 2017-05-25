Lady Lillian

The Classic 121’ was brought to the water on the 18th of May, marking yet another huge step forward for the yard as the management, crew and owners looked on.

The concept and exteriors of the Classic 121’ are by Stefano Righini, who has worked with Benetti on many occasions through the years, while designer François Zuretti, who has also contributed successfully to various projects by the shipyard, designed the interiors, giving the boat a contemporary style with an elegant edge.

With space for up to ten guests on board in complete comfort, the layout offers accommodation across a full-beam owner’ suite on the main deck as well as four VIP cabins on the lower deck. This, combined with the notable Sun Deck design - with hydromassage tub, a barbecue area and a bar - and on board experience is understandably enviable.

Lejos 3

The BF104 Lejos 3 is due for delivery in the coming months after news of her launch emerged only today. The four-deck superyacht features VIP cabins, an owner’s suite, a saloon and dining area on the Main Deck and further living spaces on the Upper Deck.

The sleek, sporty exteriors are designed by Stefano Righini, and the interior spaces by Redman Whiteley Dixon. These interiors are based on Benetti's Air configuration, the most contemporary of the three interior decoration options (Air, Land and Sea) offered to Benetti Fast 125’ owners.

The launch of the Lehos 3 comes just a few days after the market debut of“Skyler”, the third unit in the series, that joins the “Ironman” and the “Constance Joy”, respectively first and second hull of the Fast 125’ line; not to mention the launch of Lady Lillian.

The FB703 Custom

These two launches join the announcement that Benetti also recently sold the fully-custom FB703 superyacht, measuring 47-metres and sparking the movement of the Benetti Custom line.

The exterior design and naval architecture of this new superyacht will be designed by Benetti’s in-house team of experts while the interiors will be by the Mexican designer

Mauricio Gómez de Tuddo, who is collaborating with Benetti for the first time on this project. The wide-open and liveable exterior space is one of the most significant characteristics of this yacht that has been designed to fully enjoy the marine environment it will be surrounded by.

This is an extremely busy time for Benetti, with new projects underway - some of which destined to break the Top 100 - and new projects emerging endlessly; some of which, we look forward to seeing across the imminent Mediterranean show season.