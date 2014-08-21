Grace E

Measuring 73m, Grace E is a stunning superyacht from Perini Navi’s Picchiotti motor yacht range and a completely different style in the Monaco Yacht Show fleet. Being relative new comers in the motor yacht industry, master sailing yacht builders Perini Navi will be representing their Picchiotti range as part of the largest set of superyachts on show in Port Hercules.

Saramour

Delivered straight from CRN’s shipyard in Ancona, Saramour took the front pages by storm in July and will undoubtedly repeat the feat at the Monaco Yacht Show. It has an overall length of 61.3 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres and develops over 5 decks plus a sub lower deck. Saramour features 5 guest cabins - 2 suites, 2 VIP cabins and the Master Stateroom – an absolute must see for lovers of timeless style.

Perseus³

This 60m sailing yacht will represent the sailing arm of the Perini Navi fleet while Grace E will maintain the Group’s motor yacht presence. Her impressive 75.8 metre mast stands among the three tallest rigs ever built and is described by Future Fibres as boasting “a perfect exterior surface and a flawless Clearcote gloss Carbon finish with zero filler – which can add up to 3 per cent to the weight of a mast.” Perini Navi’s typical perfection in construction is clear with this yacht and a vessel we’re looking forward to seeing up close.

Como

Since Feadship introduced Como to the water in January this year, the 46.22 metre yachts has been a point of pride for the Dutch yacht builder who are renowned for their larger, purely custom vessels. Still custom built in every sense, Como’s interesting features come from her unprecedentedly large windows, heralded by Feadship CEO Henk de Vries: “We have used the very latest technologies and developments to push the window - and the windows - on what is surely the most sophisticated forty-six metre superyacht in the world today.”

Monaco Wolf

Delivered in June by Heesen Yachts, the debut of Monaco Wolf at the 2014 Monaco Yacht Show will be a fitting introduction to the global superyacht fleet and inspecting visitors. Monaco Wolf’s highly distinctive flowing lines are designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and embody the Heesen family look and feel with its iconic reverse sheer ‘pelican beak’ bow. Her elegant interior design has been created by acclaimed Italian designer Francesco Paszkowski.

Elena

The second new launch at the MYS from the industrious yacht builders at Heesen, Elena is the most recent delivery this year (taking place in August, just before the show) and a pure bred Heesen through and through. Elena is one of the newly styled vessels in the award-winning 47-metre class, a breed of Heesens that are icons of classic contemporary yacht design and another must-see for those looking for a more modern take on the motor yacht lifestyle.

Polaris

Rossinavi’s 49 metre superyacht Polaris was launched in March and stands as the second yacht in the impressive Prince Shark superyacht series. The all-aluminium all-star is an impressive addition to the Monaco Yacht Show’s fleet and a strong presence for the Italian yacht builder, taking a proud stand amongst the elite.

Wisp

This beautiful and classic sloop, which has taken on the mantle of Wisp, is a 48 metre sailing yacht which represents a bygone era of sailing. With expert Royal Huisman construction, Hoek Design exterior work, naval architecture and interior design this yacht will represent an incredible classic style across the docks of Port Hercules.