As the Quai des Etats-Unis in Port Hercules is restructured, so too is the layout of the Monaco Yacht Show. The major shift in layout includes a dedicated exhibition to the superyacht lifestyle; with builders, brokers and designers taking over T Central and the water.

The luxury sector, an exhibition filled with the world’s finest, will take to the Parvis Piscine tent, while in Darse Suf and on Quai Albert Ier visitors will play host to the nautical supplier market.

Quai Jarlan will welcome a fleet of luxury tenders, building the next edition of the Tenders & Toys Zone launched in 2017, while The Car Deck makes its return across Quai Antoine Ier.

While the layout changes and the industry follows, the experience for owners, clients and professionals moving around the show will also present a shift. Shuttle boats will serve the main quays – including the new 240-metre jetty while electric golf carts will shuttle from Quai Antoine Ier to the Quai Albert Ier tent.

Thanks to the entrance of Quai Antoine Ier becoming more centralized, the floating pedestrian access will continue to link the T Central to Quai Antoine Ier for the third consecutive year.

Each year plays host to an exciting reel of announcements, debuts - 2018 of which will offer 40 new boats - and industry revelations. Now, with an updated platform, this year looks to be no exception.