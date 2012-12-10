Made in Italy and measuring 100' long, 62' wide and 79' high, the custom-built Cimolai Mobile Boat Hoist became the tallest in the world and the second largest in the USA when it was unveiled on November 9th.

With a capacity of 820 metric tons (900 short tons), the scale of the machine is testament to the efforts of the vast number of personnel required to create it.

On the day of launch, “Dream” - one of several 50-60m vessels scheduled for service or refit work at the Dania Beach facility in Florida over the coming months – was gently lifted from the water and moved ashore for inspection.

It is anticipated that the new lift will allow a significant increase in the volume of work that can be undertaken at the shipyard, with the weeks following the "Dream" haulout having seen a succession of vessels arrive for maintenance.

Derecktor says that the yard presently has more large yachts blocked ashore than ever before, with its schedule for Spring nearly full.