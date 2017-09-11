"The AMELS 188 is a high volume yacht, she has very spacious interiors with 970 Gross Tonnage," comments AMELS Commercial Director Rose Damen. "Plus, she has a big Beach Club and the Owners Suite folding balcony is quite spectacular. She also has a unique character that personifies Tim Heywood's signature lines with athletic, powerful forms. We're very much looking forward to handing her over to her Owner and seeing her on the water next year."

The AMELS 188 is built to travel the oceans, offering those on board total comfort with the very low noise and vibrations. The first AMELS 188 is expected to cruise worldwide, so the high autonomy and service levels are an important factor of innovation, as is the full displacement seakeeping performance.

"The AMELS 188 is a great example of the synergy between AMELS and DAMEN," says Roland Briene, DAMEN Sales Director. "It shows how the Limited Editions range benefits clients by not only leveraging the group's global financial strength for fast delivery and smooth production, but also thanks to the know-how within DAMEN. Our DAMEN Research department has a huge amount of expertise in hybrid power solutions as well as seakeeping performance."



The AMELS Hybrid Switchboard is the technical core of the futuristic AMELS 188, working invisibly in the background to combine three energy sources: mechanical (generators), electrical (battery bank) and heat (residual energy).

The technology is the result of AMELS' 18-month research programme which provided a solid analytical basis for potential operating cost savings of €100,000 or more a year. It offers faster Return on Investment and lower Total Cost of Ownership as well as reducing the impact on the environment.

The Buyer was represented by Ben Young of SYM Superyacht Management. The SYM team will also supervise the custom outfitting of the innovative yacht according to the Owner's requirements at the AMELS yard in the Netherlands.