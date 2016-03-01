With 14 yachts on display at the show - valued at AED 190 million - Mohammed Hussein Al Shaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, said: “The Dubai International Boat Show resonates deeply with Gulf Craft, a company born in the UAE, and we look forward to the event every year to reaffirm our level of commitment to our customers, and to devoted seafarers in the region. The show serves as not only a key international platform for showcasing our latest craft, but also as an opportunity to represent the UAE as a global player in the leisure marine industry.”

“The maritime heritage is deeply entrenched in our culture and tradition, and by pushing the boundaries with innovation, we have successfully transformed the seagoing experience to one that was once thought never conceivable,” Al Shaali added.



The Majesty 110 and the Majesty 90, both combining powerful engineering and advanced technology with immaculate design, were unveiled today at the Dubai Boat Show. The Majesty 110 - a unique venture into the world of tri-deck - has ample interior space, abundant outdoor entertainment features, and numerous amenities, including a spacious garage that is large enough to store a dinghy and a Jet Ski.



Like the Majesty 110, the Majesty 90 echoes premium craftsmanship in every detail – from leather furnishings and parquet flooring in main saloon through to the marble countertops in the four en suite staterooms. At 27.5 meters, the Majesty 90 features a breathtaking 360 degree view from its interior.



The distinguished yacht and boat builder also globally premiered the newest addition to its Nomad Yachts long-range series, the Nomad 55 – designed for those with an insatiable appetite for extended sea travel.

Next to the 2016 global premieres, Gulf Craft is showcasing its award-winning Majesty 122, Majesty 135, and other 2016 models.