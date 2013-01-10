Oceanskies Limited has been founded by industry professionals Duncan Swanson and Tom Becker who between them have over twenty years experience in the structuring of the ownership of yachts and aircraft and their registration, documentation and operation.

The primary focus of Oceanskies is to assist family offices, trustees and wealth managers of High Net Worth Individuals either purchasing or already owning yachts and aircraft in respect of the documentary aspects of the operation of these assets.

By virtue of Oceanskies being an independent consultancy that is not owned by or affiliated to any other fiduciary business we are able to work in partnership with all professional intermediaries on a no conflict basis to substantially increase the level of support and assistance that they in turn can provide their clients in respect of their marine and aviation requirements.

Oceanskies is also able to assist owners directly and assist the marine and aviation industries in general. Tom said "we have commissioned a website that relies heavily on a blog system and social media which hopefully can become an online resource for information concerning the documentary aspects of yacht and aircraft ownership and registration.”

Being based in Guernsey the company is also looking forward to capitalising on the launch of the Guernsey aircraft register later this year.

Duncan said, “although there are already many viable options for the registration of private aircraft it will be good for the island to have its own aircraft registry and ahead of its launch we are aware of a number of potential candidate aircraft to join the register either on or soon after its launch”

Next week the company will attend the London Boat Show. Duncan said, “I always look forward to the London Boat Show as the first of the season. This year it will be particularly special to be representing our own company for the first time promoting our services to our friends and colleagues within the marine industry."