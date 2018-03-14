The Mangusta 46 boasts the cutting-edge characteristics of the Mangusta range with Stefano Righini in charge of her exterior design and an interior by Alberto Mancini, working closely with the owner to create the utmost comfort and privacy.

“The product philosophy is expressed in its great habitability, the ergonomics, and the spaces dedicated to the Owner, to the guests, and to the crew. An ability to surprise that is extended to the technical level, starting from the high range values at various speeds, as well as performance levels in attenuating noise onboard,” states the announcement from her builders at Overmarine. This stays true to The Mangusta 46, a purely custom-made design from her layout to the furniture and final touches.

The 46-metre superyacht joins the water as part of the shipyard’s Long Range displacement line which features 42-46 metre yachts. In light of the latest launch, we celebrate the sale of Overmarine’s first 54-metre flagship of their new Fast Displacement line, the Mangusta GranSport 54, which is due to launch this year.

The quick sale of the Mangusta GranSport 54, presented as a design concept at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, demonstrates the brands sophisticated engineering simultaneous with cutting-edge design continues to push boundaries. “This successful sale confirms that thanks to our thirty-year tradition of building fast, comfortable yachts and the reputation we’ve built up in that time, we’re even able to aspire to play a leading role in a segment that’s completely new to us,” says Francesco Frediani, Group Commercial Director.

Speed, a greater range and lower consumption levels are just some of the key technical features implemented across both the Oceano range and the Mangusta fleet.

In addition to this, Mangusta has three Mangusta Maxi Opens due to launch this year, continuing to push the evolution of high-performance yachts with a focus on comfort including new sound, stabilisation and vibration breakthroughs.