Amer Yachts is creating a one-off special superyacht for a repeat client, who has ownerd three Amer Yachts (the 92, the Amercento and now, the Amer 110) in just 5 years.

This sleek 33-metre yacht is the first Amer project to be equipped with Quad Ips systems and represents a major milestone for the shipyard in both style and engineering.

The exterior lines are purely sporty but with engineering geared toward comfort at high speeds. Guests on board are surrounded by an art deco style, contrasting the modern exteriors and vast deck spaces.

While details surrounding the motor yacht are still scarce, the new Amer 110 is preparing for launch this year and will be officially presented at the Cannes and Genoa boat show.