Designed by Sam Sorgiovanni, the incredibly distinctive style of Y715 consists of flowing and natural lines with a deep blue hull complimenting her remarkable superstructure.

Y715 was launched in October 2016 and has returned from trials in late December after testing the high-grade engineering by Oceanco and Azure.

With no sharp edges, her elegantly styled custom profile can be seen in a new light thanks to new photos in Schiedam. Speculation surrounding her beam of 14.50-metres means Y715 will be a highly voluminous yacht with an interior designer still to be announced.

The 70th Largest Yacht in the World according to the Superyachts.com Top 100, Y715 made it's way into our list of the most revolutionary yacht designs to arrive in 2016.

Following her launch Y715 still remains extremely top secret with no name or further details available at this time. We look forward to bringing you further updates as and when they emerge. Photos by and courtesy of Dutch Yachting.