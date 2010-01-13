As can be seen from the photos of the models, the New Princess M Class series will be unmistakable in their design, and according to a spokeswoman from the company will offer an unprecedented level of performance, luxury and personalisation.

The construction of the first Princess 32M, the 32 metre model, is already well underway with completion scheduled for 2010. The 32M will provide accommodation for up to 10 guests and can be configured with three or four staterooms in addition to the owner's suite.



The first Princess 40M, the 40 metre long-range tri-deck version, is scheduled to launch in late 2011 and will accommodate up to 12 guests and eight crew members.

Construction of the M Class yachts will take place at Princess Yachts' recently acquired South Yard facility in Plymouth.







