At 66.80 metres in length, the new explorer yacht project from VSY and Hot Lab Yacht Design was conceived by the collaboration to combine the stout performance of the original explorer yacht concept with all the features and characteristics of a modern and contemporary yacht.

“The Hot Lab 67m Explorer by VSY presents all the most demanding requirements in modern yachts but is built around a concept that is very faithful to the original explorer yacht concept,” says Michele Dragoni, the partner of Hot Lab in charge of styling.

The overall appearance of the new yacht remains faithful to the traditional working boat aesthetic, with a typical superstructure positioned well-forward with large spaces aft, as well as a classic bow and wheelhouse wing stations. However, there are several modern upgrades that make the yacht more contemporary; access aboard is by a retractable gangway, and the aft deck is completely flush and free of furniture to allow for a large pool.

Dragoni continues, “The play on alternating full and empty spaces as one climbs from one deck to another in the beautiful superstructure is probably the most characteristic stylistic feature of the exteriors onboard.”

The interiors of the Hot Lab 67M Explorer by VSY are fairly classic and “are the result of painstaking studies aimed at optimally balancing outdoor and indoor spaces with the volumes of the yacht,” declares Antonio Romano, partner of Hot Lab and marketing manager of the studio.

Two layouts are currently being considered, with either six or seven cabins. “The common denominator" - added Romano “is represented by the presence of large windows on three of the four decks, which literally flood the interior with natural light."

Other characteristic features are the owner's suite, located at the forward end of the upper deck with a breath-taking 180-degree view over the sea, private studio, a big bathroom and two dedicated walk-in closets for him and for her. She also features a sky lounge with glazed windows on three sides and an oversized beach club that, whilst the tender and the toys are at sea, becomes an area fully devoted to relaxing and wellness.