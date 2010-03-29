From a performance point of view, Oiseau Bleu looks simple; however she has a complicated design. Her ‘dynamic’ hull uses a deep hard chine to create a hydrodynamic lift to help upwind sailing. The forward top deck is dedicated to anchoring purposes with the Furler fitted for the Genoa. The Middle deck offers a sun area, winches and a Piano at the foot of the mast.



The aft deck was designed for sailors, with helm, winches for main sails and Genoa, and a small deck saloon under the mizzen. There is a cabin holding the owner’s suite fitted with panoramic portholes on the sides and top windows forward to give the sailing yacht a feeling of natural light. VIP cabins can be located in the middle with a porthole in each of them with the possibility of adding more.

With a galley and wardroom sheltered under the aft superstructure, the spacious main deck also offers a sun area which can also be used to store tenders. There are three stairwells that lead to the top deck with one each side giving access to inside the ‘deck house’ in front of the helms. Sailing yacht Oiseau Bleu has an interesting design which gives an image of contemporary comfort with the handling and performance of a high quality sailing yacht.