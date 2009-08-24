Set to be a highlight of the Boat Show held from September 11 to 20, the luxury motor yacht has been hyped as having outstanding performance thanks to her advanced features in design and innovation that include the latest navigation and communication equipments available in the market.

The concept for the yacht’s design revolved around the traditional Sunseeker deep ‘V’ hull and distinctive high-deck design, while still keeping the focus of true blue-water cruising at the forefront.

Highlights of the vessel’s design include a two and a half deck layout; and an extremely large fly bridge with a sun-roof hardtop and extensive space for a bar, spa, seating and sunbathing areas. Also onboard are a fully-equipped galley; dining area and saloon; and a large cockpit with space for al-fresco dining.

Just as striking are the interiors of the Predator 130 that provide spacious accommodation for up to 10 guests including a full-beam owner’s stateroom forward on the main deck. Décor is contemporary and set-off by a yacht-wide light oak finish that lights up all the interior spaces.

A user-friendly interface has been designed for engine operation, increasing efficiency and safety and preventing the possibility of malfunction. Hydraulics, computer-controlled generators and electrical systems form the superyacht’s advanced machinery.

Besides all the standard luxury amenities present on the Predator 130, the super yacht offers a variety of options that range from hydraulically opening balconies from the saloon and master stateroom to a lower-deck gymnasium.