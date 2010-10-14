Specialising in creating bespoke exterior designs for superyachts up to and over 100m, Claydon Reeves have already presented a significantly distinctive style of design. Sharing 15 years of design experience, Directors James Claydon and Mike Reeves have worked with some of the worlds most revered design consultants, such as Redman Whiteley Dixon, Andrew Winch and Donald Starkey.

Even from a respected and solid design background, Claydon Reeves are evidently working toward challenging the established format of yacht design, developing a more sculptural and architectural approach to exterior form and interior layouts. The designs of Claydon Reeves consist of an elegant and contemporary aesthetic with strong flowing lines, introducing automotive and sculptural design elements, creatively and intelligently fusing style with the fundamentally practical.

Not only unveiling a new company at the show, Claydon Reeves also released their brand new flagship concept, the 80m Superyacht Remora. This impressive design features a narrow plumb bow, highly resolved, dynamic, taut surfaces and concave glass which flows through to its tapering stern.

There is a distinctive distance between the majority of modern yacht design and the new Claydon Reeves concepts, straying away from following a proven formula of layouts, external shapes and detailing which dictate internal space and volume. By rethinking external design and drawing inspiration from both naturally occurring forms and contemporary architecture, Claydon Reeves have included such unconventional design elements as the Gaudiesque Sundeck structure and the unique spatial layout, striking a bold new direction for superyacht design.

Her Interior consists of vast architectural spaces including a double height main deck mezzanine, forward public areas and duplex guest suites alongside a private deck for the owner located aft of the bridge.

Superyacht Remora is a highly-innovative design, yet also draws from a development package which includes diesel-electric propulsion system mated to a pair of azimuthing drive pods, making her a stylish, easily-manoeuvrable superyacht with high-quality engineering.

Claydon Reeves also revealed two Hydroforms at the Monaco Yacht Show, created by distilling and simplifying sculptures to evaluate new design directions. The first is an ultra-aggressive wave piercing design appropriate for a vessel of between 20 and 35m, the second design is a medium volume structure for a motor yacht of between 45 and 75m.

Throughout the forms great emphasis is placed upon the interplay of concave and convex surfaces to create intriguing reflections and highlights, within these sculptural expressions lay the distinctive Claydon Reeves external elements.

After receiving considerable interest this year, Claydon Reeves have announced they will unveil a new concept proposal at every Monaco Yacht Show.