Hainan Island in China has plans to become a new focal destination for the luxury, tourism and superyacht industry with the 2010 Hainan Rendez-Vouz.

Located at the southernmost end of the country, Hainan Island, also known as Sanya, has become very popular with high-net worth-individuals and with an increasing number of superyachts in their waters.

The event will feature private jet shows, mega yacht displays, major luxury collections and property shows on 2nd - 4th April at the Visun Royal Yacht Club, the areas first international-standard marina.

Mr.Luo Baoming, governor of Hainan Province stated “Hainan is determined to grow its marine and yachting industries as a key component of a wider tourism strategy,” with the director of the Sanya Tourism Board Madam Du Liying adding “Yachting is expected to play an increasingly important role in advancing Hainan’s tourism growth. There is a very natural lifestyle for us as Hainan is blessed with thousands of kilometers of beautiful coastline, a multitude of islands and a rich marine life.”

Key industry names such as Blohm + Voss, Lürssen and The Azimut-Benetti Group will be participating alongside other big names like Ferretti Yachts and Sunseeker and other production and engineering organisations. The organisers are playing their cards close to their chest with naming yachts but they say it will be the first time yachts over 50 metres will be openly displayed in China.

Bart Kimman of Northrop and Johnson Asia Ltd previously stated “More than 90 superyachts arrived in Singapore last year, compared with just 10 in 2007”. Brokerage Northrop and Johnson recently opened a branch in Hong Kong after noticing a vastly increasing interest in superyachts in the region.

Jonathan Beckett, CEO of Burgess, informed us “China is a market which is going to happen … others are still buying but it’s important to keep an eye on core markets as well as keeping an eye on opening ones.”

The Hainan Island holds beautiful coast lines and outstanding waters with a new event promising to bring much more attention to the area.