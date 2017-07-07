The Eidsgaard Design profile is on track for its launch next year, featuring both signature style for both builder and designer. In the first photo to emerge from the yard, Hull #6502 can be seen to boast an ‘atlantic bow’ which was created in a collaboration between builder, designer and the dedicated project managers at Burgess.

Clearly designed for long crossings and comfort during cruising, the bow gives way to a sleek, low-profile style that hides a contemporary interior - also designed by the UK creative studio - and exterior spaces built for a life of luxury at sea.

On deck, an 8-metre long swimming pool can be found on the large, open sun deck above the semi-sunken wheelhouse, offering true relaxation for up to twelve guests in six cabins.

While details are currently scarce surrounding the new project, we’re looking forward to bringing you new images, updates and insights as they emerge, and as Hull #6502 edges closer toward launch.