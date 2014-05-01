8 Yachts is the brainchild of experienced independent superyacht managers Jim Passmore and Guy Waddilove. Concentrating on quality rather than quantity, the attention to detail that 8 Yachts offers goes above and beyond the levels of service currently provided within the industry, with efficiency and value for money integral to the company’s high standards.

“Whilst there are many companies offering management services, few are hands-on enough to allow owners to benefit from the savings that detail orientated, proactive management can bring” explains Jim Passmore. “Our owners regularly see a 30% reduction in costs; a significant annual saving that is simply not achievable with managers overseeing large fleets, which is the current norm within the industry.”

The founders of 8 Yachts seek to address two major failings in current industry provision: that the levels of hands-on expertise and service promised to owners in the initial meeting cannot be delivered by managers overseeing a large fleet; and that basic conflicts of interest arise when management companies act as charter agent, yacht broker and crew agent. By limiting the number of Yachts they manage to just 8 and by focusing exclusively on yacht management, 8 Yachts can work solely in the best interests of each owner.

“8 Yachts will focus exclusively on managing boats and overseeing new builds and refits based on a clearly set out and agreed fee structure,” adds Guy Waddilove. “We can’t promise our clients a high quality coffee table brochure each year; or that they will be able to visit us at offices in Monaco, London, New York or Moscow, but we commit to being there to offer sound advice whenever they pick up the phone, and working hard to improve their experience whilst saving money.”

With over 40 years’ combined experience in the superyacht industry, Jim Passmore and Guy Waddilove have operated large yachts all over the world. For the last decade they have focussed on superyacht new builds and operations management. Both are licensed captains and members of the International Institute of Marine Surveying. Guy is a qualified Marine Surveyor and has ISM (International Safety Management) credentials while Jim has an Executive MBA and a Diploma in Project Management.