Honouring this request, Briand designed the superyacht to include spa and hydrotherapy zones; meditation and yoga areas; private reading coves; two full-equipped gymnasiums; and quite uniquely, a pottery room and kiln.

The Vitruvius Explorer 73.3 features the same optimized hull design that characterizes the entire range and works to reduce drag and consequently consumption of fossil energy for a ‘greener’ super yacht.

The new 73.3 metre will be propelled by diesel electric, reducing both noise levels and consumption, and will carry state-of-the-art waste treatment systems to further enhance the luxury vessel’s eco-friendly status.

The Vitruvius Explorer 73.3 will feature steel and aluminium construction and be built to Lloyds classification with MCA Large Yacht Code compliance.

The first of the Vitruvius range was launched only 18 months ago yet there are three yachts currently in production and two, a 50 metre and 55 metre, under construction.

Italian shipyard Perini Navi has an exclusive relationship with Philippe Briand to design the entire range of Explorers, each built to world-class standards to be both highly efficient and of striking design.