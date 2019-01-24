[Continued from Part 1] In fact, Dunia Baru should be a contender for your next charter. At 51m, Mark Robba’s dramatic wooden ‘phinisi’ was constructed to perfectly complement the Indonesian environment and the up and coming charter destination of SE Asia.

But it’s a very different type of charter that Dunia Baru offers. The passionate owner explains, “Cruising in places like the Med or the Caribbean it is so easy to look up and see people with more, focusing on the extravagance and glamour, and things you want or don't have. It is so different in Indonesia. The natural beauty and local people remind you every day that what it most important are the simple things in life. Walking through remote villages in the archipelago, one of the things that continuously strikes you is the smiles on the faces of the people.”

However it’s not just the ‘destination’ that is enjoyed on a charter; increasingly, it’s the feelings that time away from daily life can evoke. In recent months, charter trend has turned to more adventurous destinations that can give those on board a ‘real’ experience. “This helps us to reflect on our own lives and what should be important,” Mark confirms…

Dunia Baru is providing just that kind of alternative experience. With not only philanthropic but environmental appreciation too, Mark explains; “We recently committed eliminating all single use plastic water bottles on board, started offering locally-made, reef-friendly sunscreens as well as environmental friendly soaps and personal care products.”

He continues, “I think that sophisticated travellers are increasingly looking for experiences to be authentic and meaningful, rather than just based around a cookie-cutter version of luxury. [...] They also really want to know that their travels have meaning, that they'll meet the local people, will be immersed in the culture and give back to the communities.”

In fact, giving back specifically is something close to Mark Robba’s heart. He recently began working on a Eco Learning Center in Saundarek. The centre aims to bring the community together and educate on sustainability as well as important skills like tourism, cooking and hospitality to improve the standard in homestays. And eventually, this is a project that Mark hopes will be offered to charter guests who want to give back.

He confirms, “I want to be able to offer unique Legacy Charters on board Dunia Baru, where guests can contribute to this center or even commit to building their own learning centers in other deserving villages.” Now what says ‘real’ experience more than that?

And while the efforts to create an experience that allows charter guests to give back to the destinations they visit are still just in the pipeline, this movement is surely a step in the right direction. Mark closed, “Dunia Baru means 'New World' in Indonesian. The yacht would take my family to new worlds; worlds of adventures and priceless memories.”