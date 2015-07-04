Known as Hull 1015, this is the second superyacht project signed by the shipyard in 12 months, and follows on from the order of 33.5m sloop Hull 1012 in September 2014.



Work on the entirely carbon Hull 1015 will commence immediately with delivery set for 2017, to her owner who is an international sportsfisherman. According to a statement provided by Yachting Developments, her owner approached the yard following the launch of the 2012 sportsfisher Satu.

“It is exciting to have two such different new build projects underway, which each showcase the wide skillset we have here at the yard,” said Ian Cook, Managing Director of Yachting Developments. “We are of course very pleased that the owner of Hull 1015 has chosen to work with a New Zealand shipyard, recognising that it is a country that builds world class yachts.”

Hull 1015 will commence construction alongside 33.5m Hull 1012, which is now over halfway complete, in Yachting Developments’ new state of the art shipyard facility.