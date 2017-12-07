Superyachts Aquila: A Refit Renaissance

The Pendennis Shipyard in Cornwall announced the rebirth of the 85.6-metre superyacht Cakewalk after an extensive one-year refit programme. Now known as Aquila, the team completely updated the social spaces, modernised technical systems and lighting, and restyled the boat across an area of over 750m2 [...] a truly remarkable reinvention.

Redman Whiteley Dixon and Susan Young Interiors were commissioned to evaluate the existing space on board and exterior layouts to reformulate and improve the flow between each area of the yacht. Significant enhancements included reconfiguring the owner’s suite along with the addition of a 60m private deck area marking a true renaissance in superyacht refits.

Superyacht Nero: The Re-Birth of an Icon

The refined and worldly feel onboard M/Y Nero, Corsair Yachts 90-metre superyacht could be considered the refit of the year, boasting a 70% replacement of all wood with matte finish limed oak, keeping its stately elegance and brightening the entire interior. Pair this with custom champagne carpeting and polished marble floors, the tone of bygone luxury has not only been preserved but enhanced to an entirely new level, thanks to a contemporary touch from Laura Pomponi at Luxury Projects and the vision of Nero’s Owner.

The owner's of M/Y Nero shared; "Our boat has maintained her beauty elegance poise and atmosphere, however, with Laura's magical touch she has become even more elegant and definitely more inviting to the kind of contemporary clients that are always attracted to Nero."

Performance Yacht Q: A Scandi Inspired Sailing Yacht

Having style is all about simplicity, and the new refit of S/Y Q, by Allow Yachts formerly Mondango 2, captures this revamp entirely. With both a new sense of space and comfort on board the owner shared with us in an exclusive; "We basically took all the varnish off the floor and gave them all a ‘white soap’ to give the Scandinavian look, added large white sofas, and we found very nice materials for the rest of it". S/Y Q Owner, Kim Vibe-Petersen. Taking this Scandi-inspired luxe influence, the process of her refit brought a vision to life for a performance yacht to capture both style and function as a sailing vessel.

Superyacht St. David: Following the Refit

A perfect example of traditional styling and a sophisticated seafaring experience is St. David, proving a major refit can ignite new elegance and cutting-edge updates to a classically styled motor yacht. Taking a total of 22,421 man hours, an update of everything from deck spaces to vital underwater works made it into her refit profile.

Her flowing Winch design-styled exterior has been refreshed with new paint (matching Off White with Pelorus Bronze), new LED lights, and even more works across her external spaces. With refreshed Jacuzzi and Limo tender, a rebuilt swim platform and totally new glass throughout, these were just a few details of her ultimate superyacht makeover.

Superyacht Ira: Refit and Ready to Fly

When we asked about the recent refit and defining features of the M/Y Ira we delved deep into what made her the best 111’ Sunseeker available. From her hydraulic platform, generous garage storage for toys and dazzling jacuzzi on the flybridge, M/Y Ira expanded on the ability for the new owners to take to the ocean, quite literally as soon as the yacht changes hands. Her classic interior is non-offensive and elegant in appeal, allowing 10 guests to pass through, from swim platform, to suite or from deck, to dining with an uninterrupted flow.​

We look forward to following the refits due for 2018 and await with anticipation their ocean debut.