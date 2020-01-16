The first stop on our guide to exploring Alaska by superyacht has to be the breath-taking capital of Juneau. The only capital city in America unreachable by car, Juneau is a melting pot of lush forestry, glittering mountaintops and wild, rugged terrain alongside a small and welcoming community. Only in Juneau can visitors spend a morning hiking across the 70-foot Mendenhall glacier, and the wind down in the afternoon by taking in the city’s picturesque art galleries and museums.

If even this isolated city is not enough to satisfy your cravings for the remote, our next recommendation is a journey through Alaska’s famous Inside Passage, fully submerging yourself in the true Alaskan experience of wild and wonderful beauty. Ideal for a superyacht charter of the most daring proportions, the raw beauty of the Inside Passage is matched only by the fascinating appeal of its wildlife and biology, making this destination popular among imaginative tourists and scientists alike.

Finally, along your Alaskan superyacht charter do not miss the numerous islands, each containing their own charming character and unique delights simply waiting to be discovered. From the Inside Passage to Juneau, the state of Alaska is brimming with magical hotspots of raw natural beauty, from Duke Island to Revillagigedo. Awash in natural wonder, the opportunities for discovery here are endless – from mountainside eagle spotting to fly-fishing atop a glacier, from basking in hot springs at Bell Island to delving into the hidden waterways of Coffman Cove.

Chartering through the rugged landscapes of Alaska is simply an opportunity not to be missed for those looking to start the new year by leaping outside of their comfort zone. Yet those who assume that the remote location of this wild destination would mean any compromise on luxury should think again. Superyachts such as Abeking & Rasmussen’s 72m Cloudbreak are capable of high-endurance, long-distance journeys such as these, all while offering the very best in 6 star luxury and on-board indulgence. Speak to a broker to find out more about vessels chartering in this glorious region of unfettered natural beauty.