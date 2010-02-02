The first company to sign as a sponsor for the NZ Marine Cup was superyacht builder Alloy Yachts, followed by Fitzroy Yachts. Now, three more companies have confirmed sponsorship: Integrated Marine Group (IMG), which specialises in yacht support and refit services; Yachting Developments, an award-winning builder and refitter of performance sail and motor composite superyachts, and Villa Maria Wines.

The NZ Marine Cup invites sail and motor superyachts to take part in a one-day race. The event will begin with a race from Auckland Harbour to Kawau Island, followed by an evening function on the island for superyacht owners and their guests.

Mark Wightman, Managing Director of IMG is proud to support the event which promotes New Zealand and Auckland as fantastic superyacht destinations: “We look forward sharing in an event that promises to highlight to our guests why New Zealand is such an exceptional destination for yachts,” says Mark Wightman.

Murray Greenhalgh, CEO of Yachting Developments is delighted to be sponsoring the event: “We are hoping our latest composite creation the 121-foot (37-metre) SY Bliss will feature in the racing. The Kiwi Kawau Challenge promises to be an exciting event. If it was anything like last year’s Millennium Cup held in Auckland, it will be one to remember.”

