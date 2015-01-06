A new process announced in New Zealand in time for the country’s cruising season significantly streamlines the process for superyachts chartering in New Zealand waters. The new procedure works with New Zealand’s existing TIE - temporary import entry - making provision for superyachts to charter, undertake private cruises and complete refit work within the Pacific nation.

Charter work must make up less than 65% of the superyacht’s time within New Zealand waters and NZ Customs requires a declaration from the vessel's owner to satisfy them the yacht will not stay in New Zealand for longer than 24 months.

New Zealand’s TIE means yachts can stay in the country for up to 24 months to enjoy to the fullest its cruising, refit and charter potential. Superyachts in New Zealand waters holding the TIE will enjoy zero GST rating for goods and services for the yacht, (except while under actual charter), and crews’ qualifications can be cross credited to New Zealand qualifications by Maritime NZ.

The move comes at the end of a year which has seen New Zealand make considerable moves to promote New Zealand’s charter prospects to superyachts seeking an edge in the charter market. New Zealand’s agents are well-versed in the new process and will be instrumental in helping yachts streamline their entry and charter process.