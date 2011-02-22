After 29 months of construction, the team at Alloy Yachts watched this sleek and sophisticated 67.2m luxury sailing yacht reach the water with pride.

Not only is Vertigo the largest yacht ever to be built by the New Zealand shipyard, but at 837 GRT, she is also the largest yacht ever to be built in the Southern Hemisphere.

This record-breaking luxury yacht began construction in October 2008 and features a world-cruising ketch design from Phillipe Briand and has an ‘Urban at Sea’ themed interior design from Christian Liaigre.

Alloy Yachts also recently began cutting plate on the brand-new 43.9m sloop construction project, AY45, due for launch in 2012 - alongside two other yachts in construction named AY43 and AY44.