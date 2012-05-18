Newcruise Undergoes Management Change

The long-standing Newcruise boss will be replaced by the general manager Roland Krueger in a sole management position, who will be charged with maintaining the company’s focus on high quality exterior and interior design.

Mr Krueger will oversee the existing team of 12 specialists, boasting a full spectrum of capabilities and broad experience that has made Newcruise one of those highly regarded names in the yachting industry.

Founded in 1990, Newcruise specialises in highly customised motor yachts and sailing yachts. The company has won several design awards over the years thanks to its intimate knowledge of naval architecture and commitment to innovation.

Prior to his resignation, Mr Neubelt was the company’s lead designer alongside partners Roland Krueger and Katharina Raczek. Together they designed some of the most illustrious yacht projects of recent years, including the 110m Luna and 61m RoMa.