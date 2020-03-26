The 2006-built superyacht has been undergoing a huge winter refit programme at the Pendennis shipyard in Falmouth, which has seen her length extended from 69m to 74.5m. Some incredible new social spaces have been installed under this project, not least being a brand new sea-level Beach Club.

The Beach Club comes complete with a full bar, lounge and shower, while its water-line location brings guests closer to the sea action. It provides the perfect area to hop-off water toys and tenders, of which Lady E has plenty, to enjoy a relaxing drink and lounge under the sun.

The extensive arsenal of water toys and tenders has been bolstered by the addition of the Wajer 55s, a powerful yet quiet 18m tender that is joystick operated. Elsewhere, a Super Air Nautique G23 provides another high-performance option to take to the water, while there is a plethora of jet skis, sea bobs and other exciting water toys to choose from.

Not all of the new features are quite so high-octane, with the sun deck fitted out with a new steam room, massage parlour and beauty room for quiet and indulgent down time. The sun deck also boasts a large jacuzzi as well as a fully equipped gym, all of which can be accessible from the yacht’s elevator.

Much of the excitement around Lady E’s launch in 2006 surrounded the exquisite interior design by Walter Franchini, and the immaculate styling remains intact. The entertainment offering on the bridge and main saloon has been upgraded to offer a home cinema experience perfect for family time, while the sky lounge will be the ideal spot for daytime fun. Lady E will accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 luxurious suites, comprising of a main deck VIP suite along with four elegant guest suites on the lower deck.

We are excited to see Lady E return to action in June, and with such an array of exhilarating features she makes for a stellar superyacht on the brokerage market.