The 70m was developed by the CRN Technical Office in conjunction with renowned Italian architects Vallicelli Design.

Having appointed both external lines and interior layout, Mr Vallicelli elucidates on the inspiration behind the project: “Our watchwords were safety, comfort, aesthetic balance and flexible spaces. The aim was to design a supremely safe and comfortable yacht with a sophisticated overall equilibrium among her various aesthetic features.”

The vessel assumes a fluid shape, with a streamlined superstructure that lends to an elegant aesthetic. Her most notable feature, according to the designer, is the sheer-line, a convex curve in the middle of the ship that eases down towards the stern, and a dynamic addition that was instrumental in creating “a vessel of imposing size with a crisp, unfussy style and a clean architectural composition.”

Outdoor spaces are generous, whilst finessed design maximises internal space. “We worked closely with the owner and CRN to create ‘expressive’ solutions and balanced volumes, including large, comfortable interior spaces,” says Andrea.

The newly sold vessel represents the optimal convergence of function and aesthetics, boasting a design based on architectural elements with a strong sculptural quality. Her sale represents a proud milestone for the Ancona facility and we look forward to seeing her on the water in the future.