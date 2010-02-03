As a result of extensive planning for the new Newport superyacht show, organised by the Newport Harbor Corporation, the Newport spring show has been shelved for 2010.

“We really couldn't focus our energies on both. It's really not a bad time to suspend it. Things are looking a little bit better in the boating industry, but to give it a year off didn't seem like a bad idea at this time,” said show manager Nancy Piffard.

Speaking of Newport as a destination for the new superyacht show, Stuart Kiely, Director of Marketing commented: “We think that being situated between D.C. and Boston, and having a show in season in Newport, that we can put enough value into this event ... and that there's enough wealth in this region that we can put together enough elements of the show to make it a worthwhile destination.”

In addition to showcasing luxury yachts, the show is expected to include luxury aircraft and automobiles, with fine foot, art and wine.

The organisers still plan to go ahead with the 40th annual Newport International Boat Show on 16-19 September and the Providence Boat Show on 3-6 February 2011.