The Newport Yacht & Lifestyle Collection was designed with the idea that superyacht owners and industry professionals will benefit from a new way of experiencing new builds, brokerage and charter yachts.



Paul O’Reilly, President and CEO of event organiser Newport Harbor Corporation (NHC) has described the event as “an entirely new model to showcase mega yachts and to capture the essence of the yachting lifestyle.”

The new event will include design and build forums, seminars on chartering and technology roundtables, as well as food and wine tastings. Exhibitors at the Newport Yacht & Lifestyle Collection will showcase luxury yachts, luxury aircraft and automobiles as well as fine art, food and wine.

The elegance of Newport, Rhode Island and the fertile cruising grounds of the north east coast make Newport Harbour the perfect venue. Protected waterways around Newport and the proximity of the private Quenset Airfield; Providence's TF Green Airport and Newport helipad create easy access for the event.



The Newport Yacht & Lifestyle Collection's founders include representatives from Perini Navi, Burger Boat Company, IYC, Northrop & Johnson, Merle Wood & Associates, The Sacks Group, Palmer Johnson, Fraser Yachts and Camper & Nicholsons.