She features interior and exterior design by Terence Disdale and can accommodate up to 14 guests in seven cabins.

Originally constructed for Australian media magnate Reg Grundy, Boadicea has remained under his ownership ever since and only now after 10 years does she find herself with a new owner.

The super yacht boasts an incredible degree of interior volume and an abundance of open space spread across her five decks. The vessel boasts nine separate dining areas, ranging from casual al fresco lounges to a formal saloon that can seat 16 guests at once.

Obviously designed with entertainment in mind, the yacht features a 14 seat cinema, stage suitable for live entertainment, piano bar and a gym. The bright sundeck crowning the vessel features a swimming pool, bar, sun loungers and cocktail seating areas.

Ocean Independence acted as the seller’s agent in the sale of the 2003 motor yacht Celtic Dawn who changed hands once before in 2006 after undergoing a seven-month refit.

She features exterior design by Astonda and sleeps eight guests in four cabins.