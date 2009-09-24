With a design based on the grace and natural wonder of a whale, the yacht’s curvaceous form, slightly flat bow, and immense size are tributes to the giant creatures. Among the most eye-catching features is an impressive glass tower and advanced “green” energy system.

Naval architects for the project were De Voogt, who spent considerable time with creative influences at De Vries and Van Lent shipyards exploring every possibility for the concept.

The name of Aeon was chosen to portray how today’s choices can have long-term effects on the future of the planet.

A key element to the Aeon concept is that of observation, evident in the large glass tower that dominates the vessel from the very highest point down to well below the water line.

Within the tower is encased an environmental research lab, ocean observatory, a private owners’ terrace and onboard extras such as tenders, a seaplane, and a dive capsule. Running the length of the entire tower is a glass lift that provides access to each deck.

Aside from the awing glass tower, Aeon has been designed to incorporate a range of other exceptional facilities. The centre of the main deck houses a generous salon complete with broadcast studio and dining or conference area forward with views into the glass tower. Four spacious guest suites are also located on this deck.

Above on the bridge deck aft is the owner’s suite, while forward of the tower is the wheelhouse and captain’s cabin. The lower deck boasts a huge galley and crew quarters forward, and peak area and lounge aft.

Continuing its theme of environmental research, a moon pool is incorporated into the yacht’s design like those currently found in offshore and research operations to allow divers, their boats and equipment to easily exit the yacht.

Like many eco-friendly products, Aeon also possesses many large surfaces that may be equipped with solar panelling for harnessing the sun for “green” power supply.

At the moment Aeon’s energy system is slated as using bio-diesel and solar energy to power its immense form. Propulsion will be all-electric and the vessel will run on synthetic fuel produced from natural sources that will grant her an estimated top speed of 25 knots.

The aim of this latest addition to the portfolio of Feadship Future Concepts was to get inside the mindset of a typical owner in the year 2020. To formulate this mindset, the design team took into account new research, the latest trends appearing in other industries and the environmental factors that concern many today and surely will continue to do so in the years to come.

Aeon will make a second appearance at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show running from October 29 to November 2.