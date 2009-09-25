A range of production, custom and refit services will be offered to both a local and international clientele who will find 19 years of yachting experience in the studio’s team of industry experts.

The studio focuses on projects between 20 and 200 metres in length and aims to guide clients from the very earliest sketches through to the logical design stages aided by the latest 2d and 3d CAD Design to ensure each client finds a yacht that suits their lifestyle and character.

Tim has previously worked with renowned design studios including Andrew Winch Designs, Espen Oeino Naval Architects, and Mulder Design.

He launched his own company named Tim Saunders Design in Holland in1999 before co-founding a new design studio in 2004, Rainsford Saunders Design.

Tim Saunders Yacht Design is his latest independent challenge, located near Bodrum’s main marina and within 2.5 kilometres of several local Turkish shipyards.

TSYD Design Services include:

* Concept Origination and Development

* Exterior Styling

* Interior Design

* Naval Architecture and Design Management

Interested parties can visit TSYD at the Monaco Yacht Show this week at stand QN9.