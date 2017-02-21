The brand-new cards will launch in the Caribbean, helping superyachts stay connected in the world's most desirable cruising ground.

Many users have six or twelve month contracts that require upfront payment, regardless of data consumed. Until this partnership, the only alternative was to buy packs of PAYG data SIM cards when vessels arrived in major ports. Due to excessive consumption of data, this alternative was expensive and inefficient.

Voyager IP research estimates monthly 3G/4G connectivity usage costs between US$500 and US$1,300 on superyachts, while US$10 per Gigabite is a new estimate being brought forward by this new innovation.

Mark Elliott, managing director of Voyager IP said, “Until now, connectivity solutions for the superyacht and leisure craft market were outdated, expensive and inconvenient. FlexiSIM cards add convenience, putting our customers in full control to manage their costs. Given the changes in EU legislation, it is advisable to evolve from long-term contracts for connectivity.”

Declan Cassidy, CEO, Digicel Diaspora Miami added, “We are happy to partner with Voyager IP, as it gives us the opportunity to address an important need. This is a top-quality, yet cost-effective connectivity solution for our growing base of marine-based clients in the Caribbean.”