"The show's pretty busy, it's been better organsied this year." Nick began, describing an edition of the show that had received mixed feedback from a design point-of-view.

They've redesigned the layout a little bit with the superyacht village and the layout is much improved - it's good!" he confirmed. Hosting a large exhibition space within the main show, and further yachts displayed on the 'Superyacht Village' side, it was clear that Hill Robinson had cleverly taken advantage of this new layout.

In fact, the brand's large presence at the show echoed their recent activity within the American Market."We've been expanding quite well the past few years... so much so we've actually moved to bigger offices!" Nick shared, referring to the recent move of their Fort Lauderdale office; one of two offices in the state of Florida.

Making the most of the space, Nick also listed all the many services their US operation now provides; "Hill Robinson offers many, many services, from financial, technical, crew, [and] compliance management. We do crew placement, we do crew payroll, we do new construction and project management." He continued, "So all the company services are offered here in the US from our US offices."

Of course, providing such services can only be a successful business model with a clear understanding of the market, something Nick described to us with great positivity. "US market is booming thanks to Trump politics and the US stock market," said Nick, "The refit market and the sales market is booming in the US so it's going really well, so we're capitalising on that and expanding in response to client needs."

You can watch the full interview with Nick Hill in the video player above.