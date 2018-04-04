Teased in a stripped-back sketch, the first look at this brand-new project hints at a distinctive reverse bow and dynamic exterior - designed by the team at Winch Design - while five decks of imposing interior - styled by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design - and expansive beach club area offers an unparalleled lifestyle.

“This new superyacht is an exciting project we are impatient to start. It will be the second over 70-metre length superyacht we will build together with Nobiskrug after the magnificent Project 783 delivered in 2012, and this project is calling many others to be developed.

We are delighted to initiate new strong and successful collaborations with Andrew Winch and Sinot Design, making this new 77-metre Nobiskrug superyacht an outstanding vessel at her delivery and most certainly a class of her own”, says Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial.

“With the two remarkable teams of designers and an experienced superyacht management company, we are truly excited to realize this bespoke project,” says Holger Kahl, Managing Director of Nobiskrug.

Flowing lines, an undoubtedly inspired use of glass given the hints across the profile and a truly distinctive character, this state-of-the-art project is set to be built under the new Tier 3 regulations and the very new Red Ensign Group Yacht Code Part A.

Due for completion in Spring 2021, we can’t wait to see more from the shipyard, supervisors and designers as the build progresses.