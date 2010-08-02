Motor yacht Jamaica Bay (Hull 779)

Jamaica Bay is a 59.5m motor yacht, which launched from the shipyard in November 2009. The mega yacht is built to a Feliz Buytendijk design, offering classical exterior lines. Buytendijk also lent his talents for Jamaica Bay’s interior, which can accommodate up to 12 guests in luxurious suites, including an owner’s suite with panoramic views. The motor yacht is built for world cruising, with a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Jamaica Bay’s owner, who also owns the 51m Fr Schweers built superyacht Legend, previously named Jamaica Bay, is due to take delivery of the yacht within the next few months.

Motor yacht Graffiti (Hull 783)

The 73.55m Graffiti is styled by Reymond Langton Design. With a 12.5m beam Graffiti features a spacious saloon and dining room; cinema, sky lounge, beach club and gym.

Motor yacht Sapphire (Hull 781)

Sapphire measures 73m and features simple and elegant lines across her exterior design. Her expansive decks offer generous relaxation and entertaining areas, with a large Jacuzzi and bar forward and a raised sunbathing area aft. Steps curve down either side of the yacht to a large aft swim platform perfect for sunbathing or watersports. Inside, Sapphire offers contemporary living areas including a spacious skylounge and cinema. Motor yacht Sapphire was scheduled to be delivered to her owner in 2010.

Motor yacht Sycara V (Hull 780)

Sycara V measures 68m and features exterior and interior styling by Australian designer Craig Beal. The yacht has a light and contemporary interior within her classic, dark blue hull and white superstructure. Motor yacht Sycara V is for sale with Edmiston, with an asking price of EUR€75 million. She is due to be delivered in the summer, 2010 and was launched very recently.

Motor yacht Mogambo (Hull 782)

The 74m Mogambo has also recently launched from Nobiskrug. Her expansive decks offer a simple and contemporary layout, with seating and sunpads on the sundeck, bridge deck and main deck. She features exterior and interior styling by Raymond Langton Design and is due to be delivered to her owner in 2011.



Read about the launch of Hull 782.