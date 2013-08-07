The Nobiskrug shipyard in Germany discovered the Adamantine design and labeled it 'refreshingly new and unique', and decided to join forces in promoting the yacht at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show. The streamlined hull and a diamond-like faceted glass superstructure impressed them, which make an imposing and powerful statement.

With two custom-build projects currently underway in their shipyard in Germany, one 74m motor yacht and a project measuring well over 100m, Nobiskrug has stated a desired intent to build the yacht.

"The design is something innovative," explains Ms Susanne Wiegand, joint MD at Nobiskrug. "The way it uses light as the yacht's image builder contrasting with the minimalist lines of the powerful hull, both well suited to our construction technology."

This is a sleek design with a powerful hull, beautifully proportioned, full of light and panoramic views but also offering privacy and seclusion when desired; all achieved with an air of exclusivity and style.

"The design has been long in coming and the objective was to create a true superyacht of elegant proportions, spacious and comfortable for living and pleasure, yet powerful, strong and above all a safe yacht and, I believe, I have succeeded on all accounts. She is a diamond!" comments designer Ivan Erdevicki.

Erdevicki has focused on giving the yacht an image that stands out with a special feature not seen on yachts to this extent before. Adamantines's faceted, reflected glass windows and panels have been carefully shaped and angled to form an interlocking chain of faceted glass along the superstructure with the forward hull windows also mirroring the faceted pattern; resembling the surface of a cut diamond, reflecting the light to add a striking element to her design.

The owner's stateroom suite, arranged over two decks, is completely self-contained with the stateroom, heads, closets and office on the main deck and a panoramic private lounge on the upper deck reached a spiral staircase from the stateroom. The private lounge will offer 330 degree panoramic views with a direct access to the private forward deck where one can include a sauna, private gym and even a private dining room alongside the choice of two helipads on the upper deck.