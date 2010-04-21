Nobiskrug and Messerschmitt Yachts to become partners
German shipyard Nobiskrug GmbH has announced that the company is to become partners with Messerschmitt Yachts GmbH in the construction of yachts over 60m. Messerschmitt Yachts designed the MTT-Conqueror superyacht, available in a 70m and 90m version.
The MTT-Conqueror is the first yacht of this size designed by Messerschmitt Yachts. The design has a straight-lined, masculine and sporty silhouette with a subtle military look.
Nobiskrug, in realizing these projects, is exclusively responsible for the engineering and construction of the Messerschmitt yacht designs longer than 60m in length.
Due to this exclusive commitment to Nobiskrug, Messerschmitt Yachts is certain that the use of innovative, top-class materials and the high-quality construction of the Messerschmitt yachts are guaranteed.