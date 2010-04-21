The MTT-Conqueror is the first yacht of this size designed by Messerschmitt Yachts. The design has a straight-lined, masculine and sporty silhouette with a subtle military look.

Nobiskrug, in realizing these projects, is exclusively responsible for the engineering and construction of the Messerschmitt yacht designs longer than 60m in length.



Due to this exclusive commitment to Nobiskrug, Messerschmitt Yachts is certain that the use of innovative, top-class materials and the high-quality construction of the Messerschmitt yachts are guaranteed.