Nobiskrug Deliver Superyacht Jamaica Bay

This stunning superyacht features a classic design with a remarkable canoe stern, designed by the Dutch designer Felix Buytendijk, who was responsible for both the interior and exterior.

Her open exterior decks are completely undisturbed by superstructure and offer breath-taking views across the ocean. Jamaica Bay’s interiors maintain a traditional feel, styled with dark mahogany and deep blue carpeting or wooden flooring. There is also a very well designed and smooth transition from the guest areas to the well appointed crew areas in the yacht.

Superyacht Jamaica Bay’s accommodation is spaciously divided with the expansive Owner’s Suite placed forward on the Main Deck, just ahead of the equally grand VIP suite, as both are equipped with whirlpool bathtubs in generously sized bathrooms.

The four Guest Cabins on the Lower Deck are typically situated around Jamaica Bay’s main staircase which rises through her decks, featuring traditional mahogany balustrading, reaching the Sky Lounge with its window placement optimized for tranquil ambience.

With a maximum speed of 16 knots, it will not take long for her new owners to take Jamaica Bay to USA where she will cruise the East Coast down to Caribbean in preparation for the coming season.

The world renowned German Shipyard Nobiskrug now has four further yachts under construction and will shortly deliver the next superyacht Sycara V which will proudly be on display at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show in September.