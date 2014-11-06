Superyachts.com sat down with Holger Kahl and Susanne Wiegand, Managing Directors of Nobiskrug, at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show to try and pry more information about upcoming projects and to learn more about their revolutionary new concepts.

With success put down to their straight forward and honest attitude, this yard is not only building on yachts for the future, but building on creating technology today to match the yachts of tomorrow.

“Our claim of Superyachts for the 22 Century which we launched in Monaco is a real claim,” explains Holger Kahl. “Yachts that we built 100 years ago [still exist], still sailed and still being enjoyed as superyachts, but we can also look ahead. This is a very nice future we have ahead of us, and that means also our technology. We are producing technology for the next 100 years as well and for the owners, that is a good thing to know.”

Nobiskrug is building a yacht which will change the face of the Top 100; however they are clearly keeping their cards close to their chest on this one. For more information on current projects and future concepts, watch the above video.